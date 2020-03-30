Bengaluru: 16 hotels are quarantine centres

With the number of those who need to be kept in isolation increasing, the BBMP has identified 16 hotels in the city for the isolation of low-risk and asymptomatic people.

A key factor common to all these hotels is that none of them has airconditioning, as mandated by the health officials.

Hotels and numbers of rooms

Sabharwal Residency,

Sudhama Nagar: 50

Emirates Hotel,

Madiwala: 40

Empire Hotel,

Koramangala 5th Block: 39w

Silicrest Hotel in

Koramangala 4th Block: 30

OYO Amethyst,

Jayanagar: 32

Ramakrishna Lodge,

Gandhinagar: 200

The Citadel Hotel, Anand Rao Circle: 111

Fortune Park JP Celestial, Race Course Road: 129

Arafa Inn, Gandhinagar: 467

Lemon Tree Premier,

Halasuru: 60

Keys Select, Hosur Road, Singasandra: 120

Hotel Chalukya: 70

OYO Town, Kensington Road: 38

Sri Lakshmi PG,

Domlur: 27

Keys Select, Whitefield: 220

The Trinity Wood Hotel, Halasuru: 25