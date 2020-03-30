Bengaluru: 16 hotels are quarantine centres

With the number of those who need to be kept in isolation increasing, the BBMP has identified 16 hotels in the city for the isolation of low-risk and asymptomatic people.
A key factor common to all these hotels is that none of them has airconditioning, as mandated by the health officials.
Hotels and numbers of rooms
Sabharwal Residency,
Sudhama Nagar: 50
Emirates Hotel,
Madiwala: 40
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
Empire Hotel,
Koramangala 5th Block: 39w
Silicrest Hotel in
Koramangala 4th Block: 30
OYO Amethyst,
Jayanagar: 32
Ramakrishna Lodge,
Gandhinagar: 200
The Citadel Hotel, Anand Rao Circle: 111
Fortune Park JP Celestial, Race Course Road: 129
Arafa Inn, Gandhinagar: 467
Lemon Tree Premier,
Halasuru: 60
Keys Select, Hosur Road, Singasandra: 120
Hotel Chalukya: 70
OYO Town, Kensington Road: 38
Sri Lakshmi PG,
Domlur: 27
Keys Select, Whitefield: 220
The Trinity Wood Hotel, Halasuru: 25