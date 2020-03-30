Bengaluru: 16 hotels are quarantine centres

Bengaluru: 16 hotels are quarantine centres

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 30 2020, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 00:58 ist
Representative image.

With the number of those who need to be kept in isolation increasing, the BBMP has identified 16 hotels in the city for the isolation of low-risk and asymptomatic people. 

A key factor common to all these hotels is that none of them has airconditioning, as mandated by the health officials. 

Hotels and numbers of rooms    

Sabharwal Residency,
Sudhama Nagar: 50 

Emirates Hotel,
Madiwala: 40 

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Empire Hotel,
Koramangala 5th Block: 39w

Silicrest Hotel in
Koramangala 4th Block: 30

OYO Amethyst,
Jayanagar: 32

Ramakrishna Lodge,
Gandhinagar: 200

The Citadel Hotel, Anand Rao Circle: 111

Fortune Park JP Celestial, Race Course Road: 129

Arafa Inn, Gandhinagar: 467

Lemon Tree Premier,
Halasuru: 60

Keys Select, Hosur Road, Singasandra: 120

Hotel Chalukya: 70

OYO Town, Kensington Road: 38

Sri Lakshmi PG,
Domlur: 27 

Keys Select, Whitefield: 220 

The Trinity Wood Hotel, Halasuru: 25

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
quarantine
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Is it time we move to collaborative robots?

Is it time we move to collaborative robots?

Lockdown: Over 90 cities record minimal air pollution

Lockdown: Over 90 cities record minimal air pollution

COVID-19: India's airline industry may face insolvency

COVID-19: India's airline industry may face insolvency

India & COVID-19: Urgent need for a surgical strike

India & COVID-19: Urgent need for a surgical strike

Why novel coronavirus became a social media nightmare

Why novel coronavirus became a social media nightmare

 