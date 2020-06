Marshals collected Rs 3.78 lakh in fines from members of the public for not wearing masks or maintaining social distance on Wednesday, the BBMP said.

While 1,824 people were fined Rs 3.64 lakh for not wearing masks, 69 people were penalised Rs 13,800 for not maintaining social distance in shops, hotels and public places. The most violations were reported from the southern zone: there were 601 cases of not wearing masks and 37 of not maintaining social distance.