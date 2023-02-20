Bengaluru: 20-year-old food delivery boy dies in hit-and-run by BMTC bus

A 20-year-old food delivery boy was mowed down by a BMTC bus in a hit-and-run accident on Bannerghatta Road in southern Bengaluru on Monday, police said.

Sainullah Ahmed Borboruah, a native of Assam, was riding a Honda Activa to deliver food when the BMTC bus struck him near Jal Bhavan around 5 am. Borboruah fell off the scooter and came under one of the wheels of the bus. He died on the spot, said the jurisdictional Mico Layout traffic police.

According to police, Borboruah had moved to Bengaluru in search of work and lived in JP Nagar. He worked for Swiggy.

It took the police some time to find out which vehicle as involved in the hit-and-run. They had to review CCTV footage to find out that a BMTC bus caused the accident.

Police are yet to trace the bus and arrest the driver. They have opened a case of causing death by negligence and rash and negligent driving.