Bengaluru: 21 police officers test coronavirus positive

The surge in Covid-19 cases in the city’s police force continued, with around 21 officers testing positive between Monday and Tuesday evening.

From the HAL police station, an inspector, a sub-inspector, four head constables, a woman head constable, and seven others tested positive.

From the Sadashivanagar station a constable and a 59-year-old woman sub-inspector from JJ Nagar have been infected.

Also, head constables from Yelahanka New Town, Chandra Layout, the HSR Layout traffic police station, and from the Mico Layout police station have contracted the virus.

Lower rung worried

Fear has gripped the lower rung as the number of those infected among the police force has crossed 350.

Many officers said even though the government had announced five separate Covid hospitals for the force, they have not any information about the designated hospitals.

They said the infected personnel are made to run around for hospital care or wait for the BBMP officials to send an ambulance to take them to hospital. A head constable whose test result came back positive on Thursday said he was asked to stay in isolation at home.

Late hospitalisation

“I was shifted to hospital on Saturday morning. It took me more than 24 hours to get admitted at the hospital. If this is the fate of the corona warriors, we will lose interest in our work,” said the infected head constable.

“The government should take immediate measures to ensure we are admitted in hospital as soon as anyone in the force tests positive,” an inspector said.