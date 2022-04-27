Bengaluru: 23-year-old student dies in road accident near NICE office

A 23-year-old student died on Monday night following an accident near the NICE office in Kengeri. The victim has been identified as Mysuru resident Ramprasad, a 2nd year MCA student at a private college in Hebbal.

“He was traveling on his bike around 5 pm near the Rashtrotthana school in Banashankari 6th Stage when he crashed into a tree. Though he was wearing a helmet, it did not save him. There were no traces of alcohol and it is not an accident-prone zone either. We are trying to ascertain the cause of the accident," said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (Traffic) West.

Ramprasad was shifted to a nearby hospital where he died at 11 pm. A case has been registered at the Kengeri traffic police station.

