Bengaluru: 3 cars gutted at Palace Grounds

Three vehicles parked outside Palace Grounds caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

A Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and a Mahindra XUV500 were completely destroyed, while a Hyundai Creta was partially burnt. No casualties were reported. Initial reports suggest that an internal fault may have caused the fire.

The fire department was notified at 4.07 pm and they rushed two fire tenders to the spot. Investigations are on.