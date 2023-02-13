Bengaluru: 3 cars gutted at Palace Grounds

A Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and a Mahindra XUV500 were completely destroyed, while a Hyundai Creta was partially burnt

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 13 2023, 05:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 06:06 ist

Three vehicles parked outside Palace Grounds caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

A Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and a Mahindra XUV500 were completely destroyed, while a Hyundai Creta was partially burnt. No casualties were reported. Initial reports suggest that an internal fault may have caused the fire. 

The fire department was notified at 4.07 pm and they rushed two fire tenders to the spot. Investigations are on. 

 

