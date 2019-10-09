Bengaluru: 30% more wet waste during Dasara

The city generated 30% more wet waste during the ten-day Dasara festival, with banana stems, flowers, fruits and leaves contributing to the increase.

On average, the city produces 4,500 tonnes of wet waste a day.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) joint commissioner for solid waste management Sarfaraz Khan said the civic body had made prior plans. “For instance, we’ve asked officials to immediately clear the waste at traditional vending spots like temples and markets where festival items are sold,” he said.

In addition, civic authorities had also deputed extra compactors and auto tippers to collect garbage. The wet waste collected will be composted at the plants. “The compost will be given to the farmers who need it,” Khan said. Unlike last year, all the waste energy plants remained opened this year.

Civic officials felt that the Ganesha festival was so well organised this year that they rarely found the Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols and are confident that they will achieve zero use of the environmentally harmful idols next year. They said the Dasara festival was so well managed that there will be no ruckus.

Meanwhile, vendors at KR Market found the festive sale to be regular. “There wasn’t any (unusual) hike or drop in sales of fruits, flowers and other items. The sales remained the same even during last year,” said GM Diwakar, president, KR Market Flower Merchant’s Association.