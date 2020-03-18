Bengaluru: 6,500-page charge sheet in TDR scam

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has prepared a mammoth charge sheet against three government officials and 25 others in the TDR scam.

The agency is waiting for prosecution sanction against the officials to file the charge sheet in the court and has written to the BBMP to cancel the TDR certificates issued for the widening of Battarahalli-TC Palya Road in eastern Bengaluru.

TDR, or Transferrable Development Right, is a scheme whereby people who surrender their properties for government projects get an additional built-up area as compensation.

The scam surfaced in April 2019 when a BDA assistant executive engineer was raided. Here’s how the scam unfolded:

In 1989, one Munirajappa applied for the conversion of his land in survey number 132 in Kowdenahalli. Once the permission was granted, he developed a residential layout and sold sites. Many people bought the sites and built houses. They have been living there for many years now and paying property tax.

On December 13, 2013, some BBMP officials, agents and real estate developers created fake documents to show that the land was transferred back to the owner. The owner was issued a TDR certificate in lieu of 5,64,592 square feet and transferred Rs 247 crore.

Inflated compensation

That was not all. The scammers even inflated the compensation. On August 12, 2013, the guidance value of an acre of land was Rs 75 lakh but officials paid a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore per acre.

Crucial documents regarding the case were recovered from the office of a real estate company, according to the ACB.

In short, TDR certificates were issued in lieu of lands that were not even acquired. In some cases, a building had only ground and first floors but the TDR documents mentioned that it had ground and three upper floors. The ACB said the TDR scam cost the BBMP and site owners crores of rupees.

The ACB found that BBMP officials were hand in glove with TDR brokers and illegally sold the lands to realtors.

The ACB said the charge sheet ran into 6,500 pages and that it was waiting for sanction orders to prosecute a few officials involved in the scam. An additional charge sheet will be filed against them, the ACB added.