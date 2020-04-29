Bengaluru artist’s caricature gets Australian spin wizard Shane Warne’s thumbs up

Bengaluru artist’s caricature gets Warne’s thumbs up

Seven years ago, when Shesh Kiran, a city-based artist with a hearing disability, drew a caricature of Australian spin wizard Shane Warne, it was an experiment in art. But uploaded online, that whacky piece of cartooning came back to life with a thumbs up from Warne himself.

Now working as an animator and a graphic designer, Kiran had forgotten all about the caricature. Last week, he was pleasantly surprised to see a mail from Jeremy Jones of Fox Sports Australia. Jones wanted Kiran’s permission to use the caricature.

Kiran was requested to also send a high-resolution version of Warne’s caricature, so that it could be enlarged to A3 size. Warne himself would then sign on the image. “I agreed and sent him the high-resolution image. I also requested Jones to record Shane Warne’s autographing event and send the video clip.” Jones promptly sent the video, much to Kiran’s joy.

Kiran’s father, S Nagaraj, recalled how as a boy, Kiran was keen on drawing. “The drawings stood out, and we encouraged him. First he started it as a hobby. As a self-taught artist, he is now into animation and graphic designing,” says Nagaraj.

