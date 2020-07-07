Bengaluru: ASI tests coronavirus positive posthumously

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), attached with the Vidhana Soudha security, allegedly suffering from dengue died on Monday morning.

However, his Covid test result, which came after his death, has turned positive.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

According to police officers, the 59-year-old ASI had gone on leave for the past 10 days according to the police commissioner’s instructions that personnel above the age group of 50 should work from home.

However, for the past four days, he was allegedly suffering from dengue and was taken to the Mahaveer Jain hospital, where his swab was collected for test on Saturday.

According to his senior officer at the Vidhana Soudha security, the doctors at the hospital allegedly refused to treat him with other patients as there was a shortage of beds. Sighting his pending results they shifted him to their medical college in Hosakote, Bengaluru Rural.

“After he passed away, we asked for his report and he had tested positive. This is the sixth death in the Bengaluru city police due to Covid-19. Since he was already working from home, only his family members have been quarantined and the premises of the office was sanitised,” the officer said.