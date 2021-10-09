Bengaluru-based lawyer is chairman of NYC Bar’s rights panel

Bengaluru-based lawyer Ramya Jawahar Kudekallu has been appointed as the chairperson of the New York City Bar’s International Human Rights Committee.

Ramya’s granduncle was Attorney General of India, while her father Jawahar Kudekallu and her uncle are also advocates. Her mother Amitha Malaki is a gynaecologist.

Before moving to New York City in 2017 for her post-graduate studies at Fordham University, Ramya had completed graduation in law from Bengaluru’s Bishop Cotton Women’s Law College in 2012.

She also worked with Alternative Law Forum (ALF) for the rights of civic workers, street vendors, members of the LGBTQ community, sex workers and women and children. She was also an active member of YWCA, Bengaluru.

“My work at ALF helped me realise how important representation is within gender litigation matters,” Ramya told DH.

Speaking about her role in the International Human Rights Committee, she said: “I will be guiding the dynamic priorities and agendas of the committee. We will also be working on the application of human rights laws and frequently publish reports.”

Ramya’s mother, who currently lives in Kodagu, said, “She has always been a kind and compassionate person who is very concerned with the rights and justice of women and children.”

Studying at an all women’s college offered Ramya a perspective on the vulnerable condition of women, children and members of the LGBTQ community.

After graduation, Ramya had interned at World YWCA at Geneva for a year and was also associated with the United Nations. There she worked on women

and children’s issues with a special focus on violence against women.

