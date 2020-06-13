Bengaluru: BBMP nets Rs 1 lakh a day in hygiene violation fines

With mounting COVID-19 cases, the BBMP has started penalising those littering in public and not segregating solid waste. In May, the BBMP collected nearly Rs 1 lakh a day for various violations, with the total collection for the month reaching Rs 29.77 lakh.

Of this, Rs 7.6 lakh was collected from people not wearing masks in public. The highest amount was collected in the south zone with Rs 1.87 lakh, followed by the east zone with Rs 1.65 lakh.

The BBMP also collected Rs 6.99 lakh from those who did not segregate solid waste. The south zone collected Rs 69,054, followed by the east with Rs 29,917. The east zone topped the collection list from those penalised for public urination with a Rs 2,000 penalty, while the south collected Rs 1,000.

Dasarahalli and the south zone collected Rs 1,000 each for open defecation. Even in the middle of the lockdown, defacing public properties continued, with the authorities collecting Rs 19,500 in penalties. The owner of a vacant site was fined Rs 7,000 for allowing garbage to be dumped on the land. Street vendors were fined Rs 3.6 lakh.