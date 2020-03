Bescom on Monday launched a solar housing scheme that promises to incentivise the generation of 1 kV to 10 kV of electricity through rooftop solar systems.

Bescom officials said residents, apartment dwellers and resident welfare associations can participate in the scheme. The government will provide a subsidy based on the capacity of the rooftop solar plant. Those interested can apply on the portal. For details, visit www.bescom.org, said Bescom managing director M B Rajesh Gowda.