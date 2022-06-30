Bengaluru biker fined Rs 17,500 for uploading stunt videos: Report

A Bengaluru biker has been penalised for several violations such as riding without a helmet, using a phone while riding, and triple riding, and fined a hefty sum of Rs 17,500 after he posted a stunt video on social media.

After the fine was levied on him, the youth uploaded another video narrating the whole incident and the price that he had to pay for his misadventures. A friend of his can be heard in the video saying, “Don't post such videos on social media, else you will face the heat."

About the issue, the Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda told reporters that a special team has been dedicated by the police to monitor such videos on social media, trace the culprits, and punish them, The Times of India reported.

“We booked 44 cases last year for dangerous riding and most of them were related to wheeling. If the stunt performer is a minor, we book his or her parents or guardians, or the owner of the vehicle," Gowda said. “Those caught performing stunts will be counseled by staffers from the social welfare department," he added.

However, he clarified that a person simply sitting on the bike and taking selfies will not be penalised unless there is a movement. "There should be movement. For example, in the case of the Bullet rider, he had shot many selfies while riding. We fined him for riding without a helmet and using his mobile phone while riding. He filmed himself while riding on main roads with other vehicles next to him, which is nothing but rash and negligent driving."