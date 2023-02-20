Bengaluru: Black-garbed locals rally to save Sankey trees

B'luru: Black-garbed locals rally to save Sankey trees

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 20 2023, 04:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 10:39 ist
Almost 200 people donned black attire on Sunday morning to protest. Credit: Special Arrangement

Almost 200 people donned black attire on Sunday morning to protest against the planned flyover and road-expansion project as they walked around Sankey tank.

Residents expressed disappointment that the BBMP was not showing any indications of shelving the project despite their vociferous and repeated protests.

“We learnt that the report has reached the BBMP’s forest department, which is bad news for residents and activists as the project may be approved any time,” said Kimsuka Iyer, a member of Citizens for Sankey, a collective representing residents of Malleswaram, Vyalikaval and Sadashivanagar.

The collective had demanded the implementation of alternative solutions such as traffic signal optimisation to ease the traffic instead of a flyover, which, in their opinion, will only make things worse.

