Bengaluru: BMTC bus runs over passenger's legs

A BMTC bus ran over a passenger’s legs at Yeshwantpur Circle in northern Bengaluru.
Udupi native Ravi recently arrived in Bengaluru for medical treatment. He reached Yeshwantpur on Friday night. From there, he intended to travel to the Majestic area.
A BMTC bus arrived soon after. Ravi tried to get into the bus from the front door but lost control and fell down. His body parts below the torso lay between the bus’ front and rear wheels.
Unaware of what had happened, the driver drove the bus forward. The rear wheels ran over Ravi’s legs, badly injuring them. Local residents took Ravi to Victoria Hospital where he is being treated.
Police have booked the driver and seized the bus.
