Bengaluru: BMTC bus runs over passenger's legs

Police have booked the driver and seized the bus

Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui
Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 09 2023, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 06:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A BMTC bus ran over a passenger’s legs at Yeshwantpur Circle in northern Bengaluru.

Udupi native Ravi recently arrived in Bengaluru for medical treatment. He reached Yeshwantpur on Friday night. From there, he intended to travel to the Majestic area.

A BMTC bus arrived soon after. Ravi tried to get into the bus from the front door but lost control and fell down. His body parts below the torso lay between the bus’ front and rear wheels.

Unaware of what had happened, the driver drove the bus forward. The rear wheels ran over Ravi’s legs, badly injuring them. Local residents took Ravi to Victoria Hospital where he is being treated.

Police have booked the driver and seized the bus.

Bengaluru news
BMTC
Bus
Accident

