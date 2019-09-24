Bengaluru, brace for heavy rain on Tuesday night

Witnessing an active monsoon in the past few days, Bengaluru will witness heavy rains on Tuesday night and in the wee hours of Wednesday, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Further, areas in South-West and North-West Bengaluru including Bengaluru South, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kanakapura Road, Bannerghatta Road, Hesaraghatta, Tumakuru Road and Yelahanka regions will see heavy down ranging from rather heavy to heavy rainfall on Tuesday night.

Sharing the forecast for Bengaluru region, Dr GS Srinivasa Reddy, KSNDMC Director told DH that of the three-day rain forecast, the Tuesday night rainfall will be the heaviest. “The intense rain since Monday is attributed to the prevailing upper cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off Andhra and Tamil Nadu coast. Further, the withdrawal of monsoon has also been delayed resulting in the continuation of rains. The prevailing conditions will continue until the first week of October,” Dr Reddy told DH.

In the last 24-hours (from Monday night to Tuesday early morning) Bengaluru witnessed a total of 40 mm rainfall. Both Bengaluru North and Bengaluru East region witnessed the highest rainfall of 37 mm and 36 mm each. While the Hesaraghatta region in Bengaluru North received about 52 mm rainfall, Bengaluru South (Hemmigepura, Kaggalipura) received about 39 mm rainfall. Similarly, Varthur area in Bengaluru East witnessed a downpour of 42 mm rainfall in less than 24-hours. According to meteorologists of KSNDMC, Mahadevapura and HAL airport limits recorded the maximum rainfall of 80 mm on Monday night.