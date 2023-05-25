Bengaluru bus commuters' forum submits demands to govt

Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV), a collective of pro-public transport proponents, submitted a representation to the government, reminding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the promises made to the citizens ahead of the elections.

The forum said the absence or inaccessibility of public transport directly affects people's ability to access education, livelihood and health care.

Some of the demands put forth by the forum:

1) Free travel scheme

This will bring about genuine social and economic transformation.

2) Increase BMTC fleet

Making travel free for various sections will naturally increase the ridership in buses. Expand the fleet to 10,000 in 2-3 years.

3) Last-mile connectivity

The scheme should include both regular and e-rickshaws with regulation on pricing.

4) Bus priority lanes

Buses carry roughly 30 per cent of the traffic. They need priority on the road to be faster, more reliable and more efficient compared to private vehicles.

5) Urgent support for non-motorised transport

Footpaths and at-grade crossing on main roads at adequate intervals are essential for better public transport. Skywalks are highly inconvenient.

6) Suburban rail needs to move faster

Review benefits of existing metro before expansion. Elevated corridors, tunnel roads must be dropped.