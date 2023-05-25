Bengaluru bus commuters' forum submits demands to govt

Bengaluru bus commuters' forum submits demands to govt

The forum said the absence or inaccessibility of public transport directly affects people's ability to access education, livelihood and health care

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 25 2023, 00:50 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 01:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV), a collective of pro-public transport proponents, submitted a representation to the government, reminding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the promises made to the citizens ahead of the elections.

The forum said the absence or inaccessibility of public transport directly affects people's ability to access education, livelihood and health care.

Some of the demands put forth by the forum:  

1) Free travel scheme
This will bring about genuine social and economic transformation. 

2) Increase BMTC fleet 
Making travel free for various sections will naturally increase the ridership in buses. Expand the fleet to 10,000 in 2-3 years. 

3) Last-mile connectivity
The scheme should include both regular and e-rickshaws with regulation on pricing. 

4) Bus priority lanes
Buses carry roughly 30 per cent of the traffic. They need priority on the road to be faster, more reliable and more efficient compared to private vehicles. 

5) Urgent support for non-motorised transport
Footpaths and at-grade crossing on main roads at adequate intervals are essential for better public transport. Skywalks are highly inconvenient. 

6) Suburban rail needs to move faster
Review benefits of existing metro before expansion. Elevated corridors, tunnel roads must be dropped. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Public Transport

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

 