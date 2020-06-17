Bengaluru CBSE schools want online class ban lifted

  Jun 17 2020
The Managements of Independent CBSE Schools' Association Karnataka, a body of private schools, has urged the state government to reconsider the ban on online classes for children up to class 5. 

A letter written by the association to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar reads: "As the government said that it has taken the decision based on an expert committee report, the committee's report is biased. Because the committee has not consulted several stakeholders, including private school managements and teachers. We assure (the) safe mode of teaching and request the government to reconsider the decision." 

