Bengaluru: CCB nabs 3 drug peddlers, seizes 204 kg marijuana

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have nabbed three interstate drug peddlers and have seized around 204 kg marijuana which was being transported in a tanker lorry.

The seized ganja is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore.

The arrested have been identified as Kaisar Pasha alias Jamie, 41, a resident of Mysuru, Sameer, 37, also from Mysuru and Ismail Sharif,38, of Chikkaballapura. The arrested used to bring the ganja from East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.

They used to transport ganja in tanker lorries to avoid the checking by police at checkpoints, said Kamal Pant, police commissioner.

The team of CCB's narcotic squad under the supervision of Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime), caught the tanker red-handed near Devanahalli when it was transporting ganja to the city. They used to unload the ganja from the tanker to a car in Devanahalli and later supply it to sub-peddlers in various places.

Pant also stated that "few accused persons of DJ Halli and KG Halli riots on August 11, were under the influence of ganja. So the city police have zero tolerance for drug abuse.

Severe action will be taken against the accused persons who had consumed ganja." We will make sure the case is taken to a logical end and other peddlers will be arrested in further course of investigation, he added.

The ganja is supplied to the students, IT professionals, businessmen, labourers and others through an organised network, a senior officer said.