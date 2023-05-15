Bengaluru-Chennai double-decker train derails, railway operations affected

The Bengaluru-bound AC double-decker express train from Chennai derailed around 100 km away from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru City Junction, affecting train operations on the line on Monday.

Train number 22625 from Dr MGR Chennai Central to KSR Bengaluru was due to reach the city junction at 1.15 pm. Around 11.30 am, a pair of wheels and an axle of the second-last coach derailed at Bisanattam station, about 20 kilometres from Bangarapet, Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Bangalore Division, South Western Railway, told DH.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported. The passengers in the coach were promptly shifted to other seats in coaches C2, C3, and C4, a statement by the railways noted. The coach was detached from the train and the rest of the train resumed the journey, reaching the city junction around 3.15 pm.

Railway officials noted that the up line remained unaffected but the down line was affected and sparked a change in the pattern of train services by rescheduling and diverting eight trains. The track was restored around 5 pm for diesel engines and around 6.20 pm for electrical engines.

The South Western Railway has launched an investigation to identify the cause of the derailment.