Bengaluru city Mayor's PA tests coronavirus positive

The personal assistant (PA) of Mayor Goutham Kumar, a joint commissioner-rank officer, an office assistant, and a staff at the BBMP headquarters tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Following the PA’s positive test, the mayor went into self-quarantine, while his office at the BBMP headquarters has been sanitised and sealed down for the next 48 hours. All the other staff at the mayor’s office have also been asked to quarantine themselves at home.

The PA is suspected to have got the infection from a contractor with whom he had a detailed conversation prior to his testing. Three officers, including the joint commissioner of one of the zones, have tested positive, following which his office has been sanitised and sealed down.

Public entry restricted

Following an increase in cases, BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar has restricted the public entry into the civic body's head office from July 9 to 24. He has asked the people to utilise Palike's online platforms to lodge their complaints, and has kept a drop box at the entry gate, enabling people to drop their grievances.

Meeting postponed

Revenue Minister and Karnataka Disaster Management Authority Vice-Chairman R Ashoka on Tuesday postponed a meeting on Covid after mayor's PA tested positive.

However, he had conducted a meeting on Monday with 70 members, including corporators and the mayor and joint commissioner (East).