Bengaluru City Police to get one week leave on rotational basis

Bengaluru cops to get 1 week leave on rotational basis

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 11 2020, 09:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 09:02 ist
Representative image.

In a relief to hundreds of policemen manning the city streets without a break for the past 18 days, city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has asked all the DCPs to send a third of them on a week’s leave. The commissioner has ordered the staff to be relieved on a rotational basis.

Since the lockdown began, the policemen have been continuously on duty for two or three shifts with just one weekly off, DCP (North) N Shashikumar said. Sometimes, they could not avail even their weekly offs, which left them physically and mentally tired.

All policemen, from constables to sub-inspectors, will get one week leave on a rotational basis that would allow them to recoup and refresh, he said. 

On the streets of Bengaluru, the police conduct awareness campaigns on coronavirus. They also seize vehicles defying the lockdown, distribute food and perform many tasks.

“If we give them half-a-day leave, it won’t be adequate and they will have to work under pressure again,” Shashikumar said. “If they get a week off, they will work in better spirit and enthusiasm.”

