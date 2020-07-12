Bengaluru civic authorities slow to address air pollution

By Kapil Kajal

Amid the pressure from environmentalists to curb the air pollution in the city, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) came up with a 44-point action plan. While more than a year has passed, no positive developments can be seen in the city. When the KSPCB is questioned, they say that other departments don’t comply with the directives despite repeated reminders.

The civic authorities of Bengaluru like the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were asked to take steps to reduce air pollution in the city. The BBMP was given the task to initiate action points for filling potholes and road cuttings to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic to which the BBMP replied that the work of filling up of potholes and road cuttings is a continuous work of maintenance and the same is being done regularly by the BBMP.

The BBMP stated that in the last year, nearly 1,430 potholes were filled on major roads and about 1.6 lakh square metres of damaged surface area was rectified to make the traffic flow smooth. Regular asphalting and concretisation of major roads, as well as internal roads, is being taken up for making the traffic flow smoother without causing congestion and noise and sound pollution, the BBMP added.

Despite the claim by BBMP, potholes can be witnessed anywhere in the city. The BDA, along with the BBMP, was given the task to establish truck terminals on all major highways leading to Bengaluru in a phased manner and to create separate bus bays in the new proposed BDA Layout and private layouts.

Replying to this, the BDA stated that the truck terminals to be constructed on all state & national highways as well as on major roads that come under the BDA limits have been identified in the map of proposed Master Plan-2031 and rules have been formulated for the construction of Bus Bays as well under ‘Zonal Regulation’ in the proposed Master Plan- 2031 for Bengaluru City. Unfortunately, the BDA Master Plan-2031 was first proposed in 2015 and later revised in 2018, but still, this master plan is awaiting final approval from the Karnataka government.

Take action now: Experts

An Urban Emissions study estimated an increase of 54% in PM2.5, 70% in PM10, 35% in sulphur dioxide, 55% in nitrogen oxides, 107% in carbon monoxide and 133% in volatile organic compounds in Bengaluru by 2030 if no actions are taken to curb air pollution.

The largest increase is expected from the transport sector, 50% from vehicle exhaust, 80% from road re-suspension dust and construction dust, while the total share of vehicle exhaust and on-road resuspended dust would account for 60% and 74% of the total PM2.5 and PM10 emissions, respectively, the study added.

Dr TV Ramachandra, a scientist with the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, stated that there is an urgent need to address the air pollution in the city because at this pace the city of Bengaluru will be unlivable by 2025 and there will just be concrete and pollution around the city.

The Urban Emission study recommended that the city needs to aggressively promote public and nonmotorised transport, and improve road infrastructure to reduce on-road dust re-suspension and open waste burning is dispersed across the city and requires stricter regulations for addressing the issue.

Dr Yellapa Reddy, the Governing Council Member of the Foundation for Ecological Security of India, stated that the air pollution in Bengaluru has reached the limits now and the city cannot afford to have more pollution in the air and now it is the high time for the authorities to take the action to save Bengaluru and its people from the air pollution.

He added that the authorities need to take effective and immediate action. He further added that the chairman of KSPCB can take actions against any other department if they are not taking actions as per their directives.

(Author is Bengaluru - based freelance writer and a member of 101Reporters.com, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters.)