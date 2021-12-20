BBMP mandates Covid test for SARI, ILI patients

Bengaluru civic body mandates hospitals to conduct Covid-19 test of patients with SARI, influenza-like illness

Issuing the orders, Special Commissioner Dr Trilok Chandra directed hospitals to ensure that all visitors are inoculated

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 20 2021, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 22:04 ist
A mobile vaccination drive under way in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bengaluru civic agency has made Covid-19 tests mandatory in private hospitals for patients complaining of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) or influenza-like illness (ILI).

"All the SARI, ILI patients coming to OPD in private hospitals in BBMP limits should be tested for Covid-19 compulsorily and other patients also could be advised to undergo the same if needed," the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike quoted Special Commissioner Dr Trilok Chandra, in a statement.

Addressing a meeting with the Private Hospitals And Nursing home Association (PHANA) and more than 100 private hospitals, he said that precautionary measures should be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

Also Read — Bengaluru: No second dose given but many get completion certificates

The officer asked the hospitals to ensure that everyone visiting the hospital are inoculated. If a visitor has taken only the first dose of the vaccine, the hospitals should ensure the administration of the second dose.

Dr Chandra assured the representatives of PHANA that the Covid-19 cases in the city were stable.

However, as a precautionary measure, the private hospitals were asked to be ready to reserve beds for Covid-19 patients, including a separate paediatric ward. He also insisted that real-time information on bed availability be uploaded to the PHANA portal.

All necessary measures should be taken to ensure proper availability of oxygen, he told the representatives of PHANA. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
BBMP
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

 