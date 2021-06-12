Bengaluru civic groups send aid to tribals in Mysuru

J Manjunath of the Wilderness Club said the several NGOs came together to help the tribals hit by the pandemic and the lockdown

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 12 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 22:33 ist
Bengaluru-based civic groups and NGOs disbributed aid to tribals. Credit: special arrangement

Civil society groups on Saturday sent ration kits, medical supplies and clothes to tribal families in Mysuru district.

About 900 kits, including ration kits, medical supplies and clothes, were sent to tribal families in Neralakuppe, Mastigudi, Lakshmipura, Hunasekuppe, Seegerakuppe and Udburu haadis, where the Jenukurabas and Soligas reside in the interior of forests.

J Manjunath of the Wilderness Club said the several NGOs came together to help the tribals hit by the pandemic and the lockdown. Various Lions Clubs from Bangalore, Mysuru and HD Kote and Srishti Foundation came together to participate in the Hunger Relief program.

