Bengaluru college gets A++ accreditation from NAAC

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has accredited city-based Kristu Jayanti College (Autonomous) with A++ grade.

The college has been rated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.78 out of 4 in the third cycle of accreditation for a period of seven years.

As per the statement from the college, with this score, it is the second institution in the country and the first in Karnataka to have achieved the highest CGPA.

The NAAC team visited the college campus on December 16 and 17 to assess quality parameters in the assessment and accreditation process.

The self-study report was submitted by the college to NAAC in April 2021 and the quantitative parameters were assessed through data validation and verification process.

College principal Father Dr Augustine George pointed out that the institution’s collective efforts have resulted in the remarkable accomplishment.

Watch latest videos by DH here: