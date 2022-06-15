Bengaluru college's circular selecting only Hindi-speaking students for tour stokes controversy, minister clarifies

After a row erupted over a Bengaluru college circular inviting only those who speak Hindi, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh clarified Wednesday that no directions were issued either by the state or the Centre on selecting only Hindi-speaking students for the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ tour programme.

Nagesh said this after a circular issued by the Deputy Director for Pre-University (Bengaluru South) became controversial for instructing colleges to choose students who can speak Hindi to go to Uttarakhand.

The circular prompted Kannada Development Authority chairperson T S Nagabharana to write to the PU department with his objections, and sought a revised circular.

Nagesh said the department would initiate action against the officer who issued such a circular. “There was no direction from the state or the central government that Hindi knowledge is necessary for children to take part in an interstate tour programme under 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'. The department will initiate disciplinary action against the official who created such a confusion," Nagesh said in a statement.

This controversial circular went viral on various social media platforms and was slammed by citizens who called it “Hindi imposition”.