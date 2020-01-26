Bengaluru cop arrests youth doing wheelie after movie-style chase

A traffic assistant sub-inspector attached to the Madiwala traffic police station arrested a youth performing wheelies after a movie-style chase.

The youth has been identified as Nawaz (21), a resident of Hosur Road. Nawaz was performing wheelies while riding on a scooter with his friend on Hosur Road.

ASI Shivaraj Kumar, who received information from the public about the incident, rushed to the spot and asked Nawaz to stop, but the youth continued to perform the stunt and tried to speed away. Kumar chased Nawaz for almost five kilometres and detained him.

Nawaz was subjected to a medical test and was found to be under the influence of drugs. The youth’s parents were summoned and warned not to allow him to perform the stunt in future.