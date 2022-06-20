Bengaluru cop found hanging

DHNS
Bengaluru,
  Jun 20 2022
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 06:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sudarshan, 51, a sub-inspector at the South CEN Crime police station, has killed himself by hanging, police said.

Sudarshan stayed at home in Yeshwantpur on account of Father’s Day. He spent some time with his son and locked himself in. He was later found dead. He was said to be under depression.

Bengaluru
Karnataka

