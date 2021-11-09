Bengaluru cops 'accept dress fabric from ex-MLA', offered underwear, stitching fee

In an alleged violation of the code of conduct, police personnel in Bagalagunte, Northeast Bengaluru, accepted dress fabric as a Deepavali gift from a former BJP MLA.

On Monday, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS), a little-known political party, condemned the cops' conduct and offered to gift them undergarments and stitching charges.

"Police didn’t accept the undergarments we tried to give (them) and also refused to take the Rs 1,500 for the stitching of clothes,” KRS state president Ravi Krishna Reddy wrote on Facebook. He said police had begun an internal inquiry into the incident and quoted the Bagalagunte SHO, Sunil, as saying that the incident was unfortunate and happened without his knowledge.

Reddy said service rules barred cops from receiving gifts. He called for immediate action against the police personnel concerned and asked the government to send a message to all police stations about the code of conduct.

Reddy said they would also make a representation to the state police chief. "We want to free the police from the grip of corrupt officers and politicians so that they become efficient, self-reliant and dedicated,” he said.

Check out latest DH videos here