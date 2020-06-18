Bengaluru: Cops grill cashier after he claims bizarre burglary

Police are questioning the cashier of a wine store after he reported a rather bizarre burglary in which thieves came in by cutting only one window bar.

Mallik, an assistant cashier at Kalikamba Wines, Hosur Road, claimed that two thieves entered the store by cutting the window grille between 2 am and 3 am on June 15. Mallik said he was deep in sleep and didn't hear the sound of the window grille being cut. He also claimed the thieves threatened him before taking away Rs 3.2 lakh in cash, a few liquor bottles, CCTV cameras and the DVR. In other words, there's no evidence the burglary took place.

The store owner, Purushotham H, subsequently filed a police complaint. He told the police he had left the cash in the store due to a two-day bank holiday.

The store had been burgled on May 31, too, and thieves had taken away liquor bottles. The owner didn't file a complaint as the thieves who were heavily drunk met with a road accident in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, where police arrested two injured people and seized Rs 2 lakh worth of liquor from them.

Police believe while the first burglary was real, the latest one appears fake. "We suspect the cashier and have detained him. He claims the thieves cut the grille but only one bar has been cut. No one can come in like that," an officer said.