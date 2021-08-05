Bengaluru cops serving in station for over 5 years transferred

City police commissioner Kamal Pant has transferred police sub-inspectors (PSI), assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), head constables (HC) and police constables (PC) who served in one station for five years or more.

Pant noticed that officials who remained in the same station had a hold over the other staff at the station, over the public and activities in the jurisdiction. They did not let other staff work based on the information they got regarding irregularities, prompting the change in administration.

Since all staffers are required to do all kinds of work, Pant decided to transfer around 127 PSIs, 130 ASIs, 999 HCs and 561 PCs. The transfers were made based on the lists given by the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) of the respective divisions.

The top cop also announced promotions for 126 ASIs to PSIs, 281 HCs to ASIs, 436 PCs to HCs and 10 assistant reserve sub-inspectors to reserve sub-inspectors. Their postings to stations were done after thorough counselling.