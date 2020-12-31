10 kg of ganja seized from Andhra Pradesh peddler

Kumaraswamy Layout police arrested an interstate drug peddler from Andhra Pradesh and seized about 10 kilograms of ganja.

D Channa Mallikarjun, a resident of Anantapur, was arrested after police received information that he tried to sell ganja near Banashankari Temple about 11 am on Monday. Police rushed to the spot and detained him. During interrogation, they learnt that he sourced ganja from peddlers in Andhra Pradesh, brought it to the city and supplied it to local sellers.

Police dubbed him a habitual drug peddler who lived a lavish life by making easy money from the trade. They said he sold the narcotics to organised contacts and managed to escape. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act and further investigations are on.