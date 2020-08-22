10 more detentions over riots, some 'innocents' let off

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested 10 more people on Thursday night over the August 11 riots.

The total arrests over Bengaluru’s worst riots in two decades now stand at 360 while as many as 68 FIRs have been filed so far, said a senior police officer. The CCB, which has faced severe criticism for making arbitrary arrests, has let off a few people who were detained recently. The officer said the decision to let them off was taken after the CCB didn’t find any evidence of their involvement in the riots.

CCB special teams are looking out for several other suspects believed to be hiding in other districts of Karnataka and the neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified the questioning of Arun Raj, the nephew of DJ Halli corporator Sampath Raj, and members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the officer said without giving details.

The police also conducted the Mahazar (spot inspection) of the residences of Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, in Kaval Byrasandra and his nephew P Naveen in Nagamma Layout. It was Naveen’s offensive Facebook that triggered the riots in which violent mobs set fire to the houses of Murthy and Naveen, according to the police.

On Friday, the police took the riot suspects to the two houses and a few other residential buildings in the locality. The suspects were also taken to parked vehicles that were set on fire during the violence, the officer said.