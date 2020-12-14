10 motorcycles seized in drive against wheelies in Bengaluru

Police seized 10 motorcycles during a special drive against wheelies on Ballari Road.

The drive was conducted by Hebbal, RT Nagar, Chikkajala and Devanahalli traffic police between Saturday midnight and 5 am, Sunday. It was aimed at curbing wheelies and other dangerous stunts, said V J Sajeeth, DCP (Traffic, North). While some motorcyclists managed to ride off after seeing the cops, police have noted down the registration number of their vehicles. Owners need to produce the necessary documents and pay the requisite fine in court to get the seized vehicles back, he added.

The arrested motorcyclists are Dayananda, of Kalyan Nagar, Jayendra, of Lakshmidevi Nagar, Mohsin Pasha, of Hebbal, Kamali Vikas, of Sanjaynagar, Hasib Qureshi, of Benson Town, Arjun Aradhya and Naveen Kumar, both from Yelahanka New Town, Farid Ahmed Khan, of Shivajinagar, and Rooki Roy, of Ramamurthy Nagar.