10 vials of 'black fungus' medicine missing from Victoria Hospital

'Black fungus' medicine missing from Victoria Hospital

H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Jun 03 2021, 01:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 03:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Around 10 vials of the medicine to treat 'black fungus' have been allegedly stolen from Victoria Hospital, whose resident medical officer has filed a police complaint. 

The government hospital's RMO Dr Srinivas told police that Liposomal Amphotericin B had been stolen. Srinivas urged a special team of police to be formed to solve the case and said the team had assured that they will not impose a ban on the medicine.

The duty doctors who are responsible for the vials discovered the missing medicine. The hospital staff are being investigated. 

A police officer who is part of the investigating team said a host of items right from medicines, vaccines and other valuables have been checked to see if anything else is missing. All the other items will be safeguarded. 

