10 vials of 'black fungus' medicine missing from Victoria Hospital

Around 10 vials of the medicine to treat 'black fungus' have been allegedly stolen from Victoria Hospital, whose resident medical officer has filed a police complaint.
The government hospital's RMO Dr Srinivas told police that Liposomal Amphotericin B had been stolen. Srinivas urged a special team of police to be formed to solve the case and said the team had assured that they will not impose a ban on the medicine.
The duty doctors who are responsible for the vials discovered the missing medicine. The hospital staff are being investigated.
A police officer who is part of the investigating team said a host of items right from medicines, vaccines and other valuables have been checked to see if anything else is missing. All the other items will be safeguarded.
