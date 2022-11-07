11-year-old boy injured as raging scooterist smashes car window

A schoolboy sitting in his father’s car suffered a serious eye injury after an angry motorcyclist broke the vehicle’s side window, and its glass shards pierced the child’s right eyeball.

The shocking incident of road rage took place on 11th Main, Jayanagar 4th ‘T’ Block, South Bengaluru, on October 15. The motorcyclist’s father agreed to pay for the boy’s medical treatment but talks failed later. The boy’s father, who is a director of a private company, has now filed a police complaint.

The weekend outing turned into a nightmare for the 11-year-old boy and his parents.

The family parked near a tyre shop on 11th Main and headed to the nearby Brahmin’s Cafe. When they returned around 7 pm, they found a scooter parked right in front of the car.

The boy’s father sounded the horn but nobody responded. The couple then got out of the car and started looking for the scooterist. They saw two youths standing on the footpath.

One of them acknowledged that the scooter was his but refused to take it out.

In spite of limited space, the boy’s father decided to take his car out. As the car made its way out, it brushed against the scooter, knocking it down.

The scooter owner ran after the car, almost got into it and smashed its left rear window. Glass shards from the broken window pierced the right eye of the boy, who was sitting in the back seat.

His parents were stunned. When they tried to take him to a hospital with help from passersby, the scooterist allegedly tried to stop them.

Docs promise recovery

Doctors said the eye injury was serious but promised recovery after a few surgeries. The second surgery took place on November 3. More surgeries are in the pipeline.

The father of the scooter rider requested the victim’s father not to file a police complaint and promised to pay for the medical treatment. But when he didn’t keep his word after two weeks, the boy’s father lodged a complaint at the Jayanagar police station on November 1.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections related to wrongful restraint, causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, mischief and criminal intimidation. They are searching for the suspect and plan to question his father.

A senior police officer said: “The incident happened for a petty reason. Whatever the matter, the boy is suffering for no fault of his.”

When reached for comment, the father of the scooter rider said he was ready to pay Rs 1 lakh but the family demanded Rs 2 lakh and he hadn’t paid yet.