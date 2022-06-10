11-yr-old boy kidnap case: Two women masterminds arrested

Police have arrested two women for plotting and executing the kidnap of a 11-year-old boy for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh in Eastern Bengaluru.

Durga, 47, of Babusapalya, allegedly abducted the boy on the pretext of taking him to a swimming pool on Tuesday evening. Mangita, 24, who lives near the boy’s residence in Agara, Horamavu, allegedly plotted the kidnap with Durga.

Both Durga and Mangita worked as maids in apartments. The duo had become friends during their visit to a hospital a few years ago. They shared details of their personal lives and financial status. They decided to make a quick buck and so planned to kidnap children for ransom. They took help from two men to execute their plan.

Mangita identified Dhammadeep, son of BMTC bus driver Subhash, and decided to kidnap him. She collected the boy’s details and his interests and shared the same with Durga. The accused was planning the kidnap for around 20 days. They tried to kidnap him thrice but dropped the plan for different reasons.

Durga lured Dhammadeep on the pretext of taking him to a swimming pool.

Later, she hired an autorickshaw and took the boy to JR Farms near Jigani.

Her brother-in-law Gourav Singh, 50, had held the boy captive at the farm. The boy was rescued in a midnight operation.

One suspect absconding

Preliminary investigations revealed that one more person was involved in the kidnap and efforts are on to nab him. The accused duo have told police that they wanted to make Rs 10 lakh each by kidnapping the boy.

The boy’s parents didn’t negotiate with the caller who asked for the ransom but approached the Hennur police. Around midnight the same day, a police team traced the caller’s location to a farm house in Jigani and saved the boy unhurt.