1,113 people fined for not wearing masks; Over Rs 2.22 lakh collected in Bengaluru

As the state observed Mask Day on Thursday, BBMP marshals fined over 1,000 citizens for not covering up. They collected more than Rs 2.22 lakh as fines.

The BBMP marshals fined 1,113 people and collected a fine of Rs 200 each. The amount totalled Rs 2,22,600.

The marshals have also started fining people who don't maintain social distance in malls, markets, and other public places.

BBMP health officials have slapped fines on 22 people for not maintaining social distance in public places.

Fines for not wearing masks were strictly imposed from June 10. Over the past nine days, they had fined 6,157 people and collected Rs 12.31 lakh from all 198 wards.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that BBMP officials from all zones across the city are spreading awareness on the importance of wearing masks and also distributed free masks. They are also urging citizens to refrain from spitting on the roads.