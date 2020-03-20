12 held for aiding rowdy’s escape in Bengaluru

The Rajagopalnagar police in the north division have arrested 12 people, including two women, for helping history-sheeter Slum Bharath escape. The arrested people are associates of Bharath, recently killed in an encounter, and are involved in various criminal activities.

The police identified the arrested as Byraveshwara Nagar resident Siddaraju alias Bagalagunte Sidda (25); Madhu alias Slum Madhu (27) from Lava Kusha Nagar; Rajagopalnagar residents Narasimha alias Tammaiah (37), Shantha Kumar alias Gym Shanth (27), and Ravi (30); Peenya resident Rudresh (36); Laggere resident Shivarama (33); Sandeep Gowda (31) from Hassan district; Shankar (29) from Kunigal taluk; Byatarayanapura resident Chandan (28); Mala (38) from Agrahara Dasarahalli; and Pooja (28) from Srinagar.

A few of the arrested people had recently attacked the police to help Bharath escape at the Peenya police station limits. The police killed Bharath in the ensuing encounter.

Siddaraju and Madhu are history-sheeters at the Rajagopalnagar police station.

“The arrested men had an organised gang involved in murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, assaulting policemen and other heinous crimes. Some of them are also involved in real-estate business,” said N Shashi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

After Bharath was encountered, some of his associates surrendered, fearing police encounter.

All of them are in judicial custody.