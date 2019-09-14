12 touts arrested at Jayanagar RTO; smart cards seized

DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 14 2019, 00:33am ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2019, 01:18am ist
Twelve middlemen operating out of the Jayanagar RTO were arrested in a raid carried out by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on September 13. 

According to the ACB, officials and staff at the Regional Transport Office had "colluded" with the middlemen and were taking bribes from the public. The raid was carried out following a specific tip-off about rampant corruption at the RTO. 

While Rs 1.4 lakh in cash was seized from the middlemen, Rs 2.7 lakh was retrieved from in a bag found inside a room in the RTO. Apart from the cash, RC smart cards, driving licence smart cards and various permits were also found in the middlemen's possession, the ACB in a press release. 

