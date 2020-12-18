12-year-old boy bludgeoned to death, mother battling for life; father missing

A 12-year-old body was found bludgeoned to death and his mother grievously injured at a building site in western Bengaluru on Wednesday. Police suspect that the boy's father, who is missing, is behind the crime.

Basavaraj, the father of the boy named Raju, is a watchman at the building site located at Ganganagar near Jnanabharathi. The couple and their two children were living at a shed at the under-construction building.

The crime came to light after neighbours found the couple's younger child, aged two, wandering on the road and there was no sight of the mother. Suspecting something amiss, they went looking for her in the shed only to find her and the 12-year-old boy lying in a pool of blood. A concrete brick, smeared with blood, was lying nearby.

The neighbours rushed Raju and his mother to hospital. Doctors, however, declared him brought dead but are treating the mother. The neighbours called the police control room and reported the matter, said Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Basavaraj, the boy's father, didn't come to hospital, prompting the police to suspect that he committed the crime in a fit of rage. Police are trying to trace him and are also waiting for his wife to recover in order to question her about the incident.