120 cabaret dancers rescued in bar raid

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday raided a bar on Residency Road and rescued 120 women who were forced into cabaret dancing and patrons were seen throwing money at them.
Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said CCB sleuths raided Times Bar, a ladies bar on Residency Road. They rescued the women and also seized
Rs 5 lakh in cash.
Illegal cabaret dancing and patrons throwing money at the women were taking place at the bar, police said.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here
Comments (+)