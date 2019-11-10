120 cabaret dancers rescued in bar raid

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday raided a bar on Residency Road and rescued 120 women who were forced into cabaret dancing and patrons were seen throwing money at them.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said CCB sleuths raided Times Bar, a ladies bar on Residency Road. They rescued the women and also seized

Rs 5 lakh in cash.

Illegal cabaret dancing and patrons throwing money at the women were taking place at the bar, police said.