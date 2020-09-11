1,200-kg ganja seized from hidden chamber in Kalaburagi

The tentacles of the drug mafia seem to spread far and wide. It has now emerged that peddlers were smuggling contraband into Bengaluru through North Karnataka.

Police on Thursday said they had confiscated a staggering 1,200 kg of ganja store in the underground chamber of a sheep farm on the outskirts of Kalaburagi.

Police got wind of the drug haul after the arrest of a ganja peddler named Jnanashekar in VV Giri Colony, Seshadripuram, on August 30. Jnanashekar, an auto driver from Gayathrinagar, was allegedly trying to sell 2.1 kg of ganja when he was caught.

Jnanashekar led the police to another drug peddler named Siddunath Lavate, a native of Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura district. Lavate was arrested near Madanayakanahalli, off Tumakuru Road, on September 6. While police found only 200 grams of ganja in his possession, he revealed the names of two other drug peddlers — Chandrakanth, from Aurad, Bidar district, and Naganath, from Kalgi, Kalaburagi district. He also helped the police seize another 150 kg of ganja from Kamalapur on National Highway 50 in Kalaburagi district.

Police then launched a manhunt for Chandrakant and Naganath and caught them near a toll plaza in Kalaburagi district the same day. The duo told the police about a big haul of ganja store in Chandrakant’s sheep farm located Lacchu Nayak Tanda in Kalgi.

But when police went to the farm, they found neither sheep nor ganja there. It was only after sustained interrogation that Chandrakant disclosed the cache: the contraband was stored in an underground chamber beneath a mud floor. A lid opens into the chamber, which is about five feet deep and 10 feet wide. Police found 1,200 kg of ganja, packed in dozens of bags.

The source

Police believe the entire haul of ganja was smuggled from Odisha. The ganja transported it to a vegetable market in Telangana before smuggling it into the Kalaburagi sheep farm. The contraband was meant to be supplied to peddlers in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other places of Karnataka.