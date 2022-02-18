14.24 kg of elephant tusks seized from gang of six in Bommasandra

Gang of six nabbed with 14.24 kg of elephant tusks

Jahnavi R
  • Feb 18 2022, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 05:26 ist
Two tusks weighing about 14.240 kg allegedly sourced from forests around Denkanikottai in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. Credit: DH Photo

Six people were caught trying to sell elephant tusks in a busy commercial area near the Hosur border on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said. 

Two tusks weighing about 14.240 kg allegedly sourced from forests around Denkanikottai in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, were seized from them, police
added. 

The six suspects have been identified as Harish, Rafiq, Mani, Manikantan, Thyagaraju and Theriyanna, all in their 30s and residents of Hosur. 

Hebbagodi police arrested the men from the busy Bommasandra bridge after receiving a tip-off. 

All of them have been booked under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act at the Hebbagodi police station. 

Bigger gang involved?

Police are also investigating if the six men were part of a bigger network of wildlife smugglers. They are also probing if the suspects are repeat offenders. 

