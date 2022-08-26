18 days after Bengaluru techie kills self, boyfriend under scanner

Eighteen days after a 29-year-old software engineer killed herself in Banashankari, her mother has alleged that her daughter was distressed that her boyfriend refused to marry her.

Kumari (name changed), a resident of ITI Layout in Banashankari 3rd Stage, had killed herself by hanging in her house on August 6. Her parents, who were at her aunt’s house in the afternoon, returned home around 6 pm, to find her hanging.

Kumari’s mother had originally stated that her daughter was suffering from depression and her condition led her to end her life.

In her complaint registered on Wednesday, however, she made allegations against Varun (name changed), 30, a native of Harihara in Davanagare. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide under IPC Section 306.

The complainant told the police that Kumari, her elder daughter, was in love with Varun for more than three years. Kumari had informed her mother about their relationship and had also brought him home a few times. The complainant did not object to their relationship because Varun had promised Kumari that he would marry her. Kumari’s father was unaware of the relationship.

Varun and Kumari went on trips to Goa, Chennai, Mysuru and other destinations with the knowledge of Kumari’s mother. Varun is alleged to have delayed talking to his parents about the marriage even after repeated requests from Kumari. In July, when he visited Kumari’s house, he asked her mother for a few more months to discuss the marriage at home.

A senior police officer said Varun and Kumari first connected on social media four years ago. Varun has claimed that he never promised to marry Kumari but she was insistent on the marriage.

“We have also understood that a day before Kumari killed herself, her parents had invited a person to their home with a marriage proposal,” the officer added.