18 stolen mobile phones, 11 two-wheelers seized from 2 habitual offenders

In two separate incidents, police arrested two people for stealing two-wheelers and mobile phones.

They seized 18 mobile phones, 11 two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw, amounting up to Rs 8.6 lakh.

One of the suspects is Syed Shabaz, 26, of Shivajinagar. He was unemployed and started to steal two-wheelers to manage his expenses. Police said he learned the technique of breaking the locks of two-wheelers.

He targeted vehicles parked in remote places and stole them by breaking their locks. Eighteen two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw worth Rs 5.6 lakh were confiscated from him, a police officer said.

In the second incident, police arrested a 25-year-old man named Kavadi Mahesh, who allegedly stole mobile phones in bus stands and other public spaces.

Police confiscated 18 phones worth Rs 3 lakh. Police said that he chose crowded places to steal the phones. He has been booked under the IPC Section 379 (punishment for theft).