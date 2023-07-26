18 stolen mobile phones, 11 two-wheelers seized from 2 habitual offenders

In two separate incidents, police arrested two people for stealing two-wheelers and mobile phones.
They seized 18 mobile phones, 11 two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw, amounting up to Rs 8.6 lakh.
One of the suspects is Syed Shabaz, 26, of Shivajinagar. He was unemployed and started to steal two-wheelers to manage his expenses. Police said he learned the technique of breaking the locks of two-wheelers.
He targeted vehicles parked in remote places and stole them by breaking their locks. Eighteen two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw worth Rs 5.6 lakh were confiscated from him, a police officer said.
In the second incident, police arrested a 25-year-old man named Kavadi Mahesh, who allegedly stole mobile phones in bus stands and other public spaces.
Police confiscated 18 phones worth Rs 3 lakh. Police said that he chose crowded places to steal the phones. He has been booked under the IPC Section 379 (punishment for theft).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes
Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally
IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies
Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'
Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount
XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge
Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres