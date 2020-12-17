19-year-old girl allegedly raped, murdered in Bengaluru

19-year-old girl, in Bengaluru for admission, allegedly raped and murdered

Brother’s friend arrested in connection with the incident

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 17 2020, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 02:44 ist
Representative image/Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A 19-year-old student who came to Bengaluru to get admission in an engineering college has allegedly been raped and murdered by her brother’s friend in Byadarahalli.

Police said they have detained a 25-year-old college student in the case and are interrogating him.

DCP (West) Sanjeev M Patil said the girl’s family, known to the accused, asked him to help her in the admission process. He visited the college with the girl on Tuesday for admission.

“As some formalities of the admission were pending, they decided to visit the college on Wednesday,” Patil said.

“The accused asked her to come to his room early on Wednesday morning. Sometime after she arrived, he emerged from the room screaming and sought help from his neighbours. The victim was lying unconscious when the neighbours came to help her.”

They rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, the DCP said.

Byadarahalli police have taken the accused into custody and have informed the girl’s parents. They are questioning him to find out what really happened.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
rape
murder

What's Brewing

UK pets will need certificate to enter EU after Brexit

UK pets will need certificate to enter EU after Brexit

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

China moon probe lands back on Earth

China moon probe lands back on Earth

NASA shares jaw-dropping image of snow-capped Himalayas

NASA shares jaw-dropping image of snow-capped Himalayas

 