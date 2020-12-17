19-year-old girl, in Bengaluru for admission, allegedly raped and murdered

A 19-year-old student who came to Bengaluru to get admission in an engineering college has allegedly been raped and murdered by her brother’s friend in Byadarahalli.

Police said they have detained a 25-year-old college student in the case and are interrogating him.

DCP (West) Sanjeev M Patil said the girl’s family, known to the accused, asked him to help her in the admission process. He visited the college with the girl on Tuesday for admission.

“As some formalities of the admission were pending, they decided to visit the college on Wednesday,” Patil said.

“The accused asked her to come to his room early on Wednesday morning. Sometime after she arrived, he emerged from the room screaming and sought help from his neighbours. The victim was lying unconscious when the neighbours came to help her.”

They rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, the DCP said.

Byadarahalli police have taken the accused into custody and have informed the girl’s parents. They are questioning him to find out what really happened.