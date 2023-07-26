19-year-old murdered, brought to hospital

A 19-year-old student was brought to a hospital in Kammanahalli by his friend saying he fell after puking, but doctors declared him dead. Police found that he was murdered.

The deceased was identified as Marvesh, a college student, in Kalyan Nagar. The incident took place on Tuesday.

The hospital called Hennur police and informed them about the incident on Tuesday night. Police arrived at the hospital and enquired with the parents of the deceased for leads. They informed police about an unknown person who visited their home at 6 pm and inquired about Marvesh.

Police are looking out for the person who visited Marvesh’s home on Tuesday evening and the two people who handed him over to his friend.

Hennur police have registered a case of murder.